Over 1,000 retailers are taking part in Free Shipping Day on Friday, Dec. 16; no minimum purchase required.

By
The Seattle Times Staff reporter

Fellow slackers, procrastinators and mall haters, rejoice. Or if you can’t rejoice, perhaps simply know that you can get online Friday, starting at 12:01 a.m., and get your Christmas shopping done.

Free Shipping Day, which started nine years ago, is a coordinated one-day, online-shopping event with over 1,000 participating merchants including Target, J.C. Penny, Neiman Marcus, Toys R Us, Keurig, Best Buy and more. Merchants will also reveal special one-day deals on Friday, Dec. 16.

Participating stores offer free shipping with no minimum order and a promise of delivery on or before  Christmas Eve.

So relax, it’s not outside the realm of possibilities that you could sit down calmly Friday with your list, a credit card and a cup of coffee (or adult beverage) and knock out your entire holiday shopping list in one day.

Find the full list of participants at Freeshippingday.com

