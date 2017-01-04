When an eating plan encourages eating more of some foods and less of others, it’s easy to go too far. You might decide that if more is good then all is better, or that if less is better then none is best. That’s generally not true.

On Nutrition

The 2015-2020 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans points out that our overall eating pattern is what matters most. The foods we eat — and the nutrients they contain — interact with each other and work together to support health. I often see well-intentioned attempts to eat better go awry when people misinterpret what might be a good plan and end up obsessing over specific foods, failing to see the broader picture. In other words, failing to see the forest for the trees.

I once had a patient who was following an acid-alkaline diet plan. She was struggling with low appetite and an altered sense of taste due to cancer treatment. One of the few foods that sounded good was a fruit that was labeled as “acid-forming” on the list she was using for guidance, so she wouldn’t allow herself to eat it. Similarly, another patient once told me that he said he avoided beans because they are inflammatory. Indeed, the book he was using for reference rated beans as slightly inflammatory due to their starch content. However, the author simply recommended balancing them with anti-inflammatory foods.

There’s far more scientific support for an anti-inflammatory diet than an acid-alkaline diet, but one thing you’ll find is that not all versions of anti-inflammatory and acid-alkaline diets have lists that agree with each other. That means trying to stick to all anti-inflammatory foods or all alkaline foods will be an exercise in futility. Further, these plans generally recommend getting the majority of foods — not every single food — from the “better” side of the list. One reason is that many foods that might be slightly inflammatory or acid-forming have otherwise healthful qualities, and cutting them all out would lead to a very limited diet.

I recently wrote about the differences between natural and added sugar. While reducing added sugar to reasonable levels is a worthwhile nutrition goal, enjoying moderate amounts of dessert or putting a teaspoon of sugar in your coffee is not going to kill you. The stress of trying to purge every gram of added sugar from your diet is likely to do more harm.

Along with sugar, interest and information about food additives — artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, pesticides and chemical fertilizers used to grow our food — has intensified in recent years. That has led to some people vowing to never let anything other than organically grown, single-ingredient foods cross their lips. While including more whole foods and reducing highly processed foods (you know, the ones with a list of ingredients you can’t pronounce), isn’t a bad goal, don’t let perfection be the enemy of the good, with the good being having a life beyond thinking about what’s “safe” to eat. Use that time to go forest bathing, instead.