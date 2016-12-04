People’s Pharmacy also answers readers’ queries on Migravent for migraines and MSM crystals for arthritis.

Q: I listened to a radio program in which you mentioned thymol as a very effective fungicide. I noticed that thymol was the active agent in Seventh Generation Disinfecting Wipes.

Since I was having early symptoms of athlete’s foot, I used one of the wipes on my feet after showering. Within four days, all my symptoms were gone. This is the best cure I’ve found — low-cost, and it smells good, too!

A: Thymol is an essential oil from the culinary herb thyme. It has antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial activity. This natural compound is an important ingredient in both old-fashioned amber Listerine mouthwash and Vicks VapoRub. That may explain why many people find those products helpful against fungal infections. Thank you for sharing your success story.

Q: I am a 56-year-old woman and have been plagued with migraine headaches most of my life. A few months ago, they were waking me up five times a week, so I saw a neurologist.

She suggested I try a vitamin supplement called Migravent, a combination of vitamin B-2 and magnesium, before doing anything more aggressive. That gave me instant relief!

In the past three months, I’ve had a half-dozen headaches. They are not as severe as the ones I used to get. I wish I’d tried this supplement years ago!

A: Migravent contains four ingredients that have been found helpful against migraine headaches: butterbur (Petasites hybridus), riboflavin (vitamin B-2), Coenzyme Q10 and magnesium. Individually, each has been shown to help prevent migraines.

Q: I have had arthritis for years and was taking diclofenac. However, my doctor took me off it because it started to affect my kidneys.

When the joints in my thumbs started to swell so I couldn’t even open a soft-drink bottle, I began looking for some help. Lucky for me, I found MSM crystals. After taking it for three days, the swelling in my thumbs went down.

It’s been a few months, and I am now able to walk 3 miles a day and have had other positive results. For example, my hair and my nails have improved. I know that this won’t cure arthritis, but it seems to have slowed its progression.

A: MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) is a natural compound that has been used for relieving arthritis pain. It has been more thoroughly studied in Europe than in the U.S.; one Italian study of 120 people with arthritis in their knees found that it performed well in combination with boswellic acid (International Journal of Immunopathology and Pharmacology, March 2016). A small Israeli study also found that MSM eased joint pain over three months (BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, June 27, 2011).

We have heard previously that MSM might help nails and hair, although we could not find any studies to support this claim. It does seem to be fairly safe, however (Food and Chemical Toxicology, October 2002).