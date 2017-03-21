And to get you started, try this recipe for Coconutty Banana-Carrot Bran Muffins, full of both fiber and flavor.

Dietary fiber. Functional fiber. Soluble fiber. Insoluble fiber. Fermentable fiber. What does it all mean, and why should you care? You should care because fiber helps you stay healthy and feel pleasantly full after a meal. Plus fiber-rich plant foods are tasty and nutrient-rich. First, let’s clear up some of the fiber lingo.

Soluble and insoluble fiber are older, outdated terms, because there are other aspects of fiber that matter more, like whether they are viscous (form a gel) or fermentable. Soluble fiber disperses in water, and includes pulses (beans and lentils), barley, oats, some fruits and vegetables, and psyllium. Insoluble fiber comes from whole grains, especially bran, and vegetables.

More modern ways of referring to fiber are dietary fiber and functional fiber. Dietary fiber is naturally occurring fiber in whole plant foods, like pulses, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Functional fibers — like inulin, maltodextrine and guar gum — have been extracted from natural sources, processed and added back to foods or supplements. Fermentable fiber is digested by friendly bacteria in our large intestine (colon) and many of the byproducts of that fermentation have health benefits for us.

Fiber-rich plant foods are nutritious and health-promoting in other ways. Not all functional fiber offers the same benefits of dietary fiber — in fact, most fiber supplements don’t, with the exception of psyllium. How much fiber do we need? Adult women need at least 25 grams of fiber per day, adult men need at least 38 grams. Those are the minimum amounts needed to reap heart-health benefits, but 90 percent of Americans don’t get that much, averaging about 15 grams daily.

• Cardiovascular disease. Higher dietary fiber intake is associated with lower risk of heart attack and stroke. It may help improve cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure and reduce chronic inflammation. Meeting the daily fiber recommendations and including some source of viscous fiber, like you get from oats, barley and psyllium, may help reduce your own risk.

• Type 2 diabetes. Higher fiber intakes, especially from whole grains, may lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This might be because the fiber reduces inflammation, or because it slows down digestion enough to help stabilize blood sugar levels.

• Cancer. Dietary fiber from whole grains, fruits and, to a lesser extent, vegetables appears to prevent first-time colon cancer, possibly by speeding up stool transit time and keeping the lining of your colon healthier. It’s likely you have to meet the minimum daily fiber recommendation to reap benefits.

• Weight loss. Fiber can help fill you up so you are satisfied on fewer calories, but not just any fiber. Research suggests that dietary fiber and whole grains protect against weight gain, but that most isolated functional fibers don’t.

• Gut health. Fiber helps keep your digestive tract in good working order. Fermentable fibers (also known as prebiotic fiber) provide food for your gut microbiota, while dietary fiber helps “keep you regular.” Some fermentable fibers are also functional fiber, such as the inulin that’s added to many energy bars and other foods.

Now, what about that other f-word — flatulence? Sometimes, too much of a good thing can be uncomfortable, but increasing fiber slowly can help keep gas to a minimum. It’s also a good idea to drink more water as you increase fiber, especially if you tend to get constipated. While fermentable fiber is good for us, it can cause digestive distress in people who have irritable bowel syndrome.

Coconutty Banana-Carrot Bran Muffins

This recipe makes a muffin that is dense without being heavy, and very moist and flavorful. While the whole-wheat pastry flour packs fiber of its own, I’ve bumped it up with the addition of oat bran and whole oats.

Makes 12 muffins

2 large eggs

½ cup (2.5 ounces) packed brown sugar

1 cup mashed very ripe banana (about 2 bananas)

¾ cup (6 ounces) buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup (2 ounces) rolled oats (regular or quick cooking, not instant or thick)

1/2 cup (2 ounces) oat bran

½ cup (4 ounces) coconut oil, melted and slightly cooled

1 cup (4.25 ounces) whole-wheat pastry flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cardamom (you could substitute ground ginger)

1 cup finely grated carrot

½ cup + 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 12 muffin cups, or use paper liners.

2. Whisk eggs and brown sugar in a medium bowl until smooth. Whisk in the mashed banana, buttermilk, vanilla, oats, bran and coconut oil.

3. Whisk whole-wheat pastry flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cardamom in a large bowl. Make a well in the dry ingredients, add the wet ingredients and stir with a sturdy rubber spatula until just combined. Fold in the grated carrot and ½ cup shredded coconut until just combined.

4. Scoop the batter into the muffin cups; the batter will fill them. Sprinkle with the 2 tablespoons shredded coconut.

5. Bake the muffins until the tops are golden brown and spring back when you touch them lightly, 25-30 minutes. Remove to a wire rack and let them cool for about five minutes before turning them out onto the rack (loosening the edges if you opted for greasing instead of papers) to cool a bit more before serving.

Tip: I’ve used whole-wheat pastry flour for years as a replacement for all-purpose flour for all of my baking, and it always works beautifully. Look for oat bran in the baking section or with the hot cereals.