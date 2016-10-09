Some people are highly sensitive to caffeine and metabolize it slowly, which means it can interfere with their sleep even many hours later, Joe and Teresa Graedon write.

Q: I was addicted to Diet Coke for decades. I drank one 12-ounce can every day.

I’ve had insomnia for decades as well. For the past nine years, I took Seroquel each night to be able to sleep.

I quit Diet Coke cold turkey in June, and by August I was able to sleep without Seroquel. I could even take an afternoon nap, which was never possible before.

I’ve now been sleeping naturally without medication for six weeks. I always assumed my insomnia was from bad brain chemistry, but perhaps it was due to caffeine at lunchtime. Have you heard similar stories?

A: You might be especially sensitive to caffeine, explaining why a lunchtime soft drink would affect your nighttime sleep. Some people metabolize caffeine slowly. Caffeine can make it harder to get to sleep and may interfere with sleep quality (Sleep Medicine Reviews online, Jan. 29, 2016).

It was smart of you to figure out that you wouldn’t need medication for sleeping once you stopped consuming caffeinated beverages. Quetiapine (Seroquel) is approved for treating serious psychiatric conditions, not insomnia. It has potentially dangerous side effects.

Q: I had blood work done a few months ago for thyroid function. My primary-care physician said my TSH is normal at 12.9.

I asked about T3 and T4 levels, but was told further testing isn’t required if TSH levels are in the normal range. Is 12.9 really normal? From what I’m reading, it seems a bit high.

I have been dealing with hair loss, dry skin, fatigue and depression. I’d like to maintain a healthy lifestyle, but I’m not sure what to do about my thyroid.

A: TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) is often considered the gold standard for evaluating thyroid function. There is controversy about the normal range, however. Many endocrinologists use a reference level from 0.4 to 4.2, which puts your value well above normal.

High TSH means the thyroid is underperforming. Symptoms like yours are typical for hypothyroidism.

You might need to consult a thyroid specialist. To prepare you for that meeting, we are sending you our Guide to Thyroid Hormones, about other important thyroid tests and a variety of treatments. This 25-page guide is available as a $3.99 download at www.Peoples­Pharmacy.com.

Q: I was taking diclofenac for arthritis, but it started to affect my kidneys and my doctor took me off it. The joints in my thumbs swelled so much I couldn’t open a soft-drink bottle, so I looked for help and found MSM. After taking it for three days, the swelling went down. It’s been a few months, and I now can walk 3 miles a day. I know this won’t cure arthritis, but it seems to slow its progression.

A: MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) is a natural compound marketed as a dietary supplement. There is limited research on its use for arthritis. A recent review indicates it may be of benefit (Mayo Clinic Proceedings, September 2016). Another study found MSM combined with the herb boswellia was helpful in treating knee arthritis (International Journal of Immunopathology and Pharmacology, March 2016).