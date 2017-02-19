Q: I traveled once with a dry cough that, when triggered, wouldn’t quit. A lady sitting next to me on the plane pulled out a clove of garlic from her purse and told me to break the skin with my thumbnail, then inhale the garlic aroma.

It was amazing to feel the cough subside within minutes. I use this treatment now and share it with others all the time.

A: What a fascinating story! Garlic contains pungent compounds, allicin and diallyl disulfide, that activate TRPA1 channels (PNAS, Aug. 23, 2005). These transient receptor potential (TRP) channels on nerve cells can trigger a cough. They also can generate feedback that would calm a cough (Pulmonary Pharmacology and Therapeutics, June 2011). This might explain why your unusual home remedy works so well.

Q: I used to have constipation from tramadol, which I took for sciatica pain. I changed my morning regimen to include three cups of strong coffee and 10 ounces of bran flakes. It works!

I did experience the phenomenon of “walking and tooting.” If you try the bran and coffee, you should avoid crowded theaters, elevators and symphony halls. The conductor of the orchestra may not want to hear you doing a duet with the tuba player.

A: Thanks for the advice. The type of fiber found in bran flakes often is successful in combating constipation. Ten ounces is an enormous dose.

There are a number of other home remedies that can be effective against constipation, from blackstrap molasses to magnesium supplements to “power pudding” and sugar-free candy. You will find them and ways to control gas in our book “The People’s Pharmacy Quick and Handy Home Remedies.” It is available at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I listened to you talking about the trouble with OTC sleeping pills. Why does no one mention magnesium as a sleep aid? I know it works because I can’t keep my eyes open when I take it, whether morning or night.

A: Some people are supersensitive to the sedative effects of magnesium. On Aug. 20, 2001, we published this letter:

“Years ago I was visiting my sister, who urged my husband and me to start taking magnesium with our vitamins. We took the first dose the morning we left for home.

“We usually split the driving. I drive in the evening, when I am most alert, and my husband drives in the daytime while I drowse. But on that trip neither of us could keep our eyes open. We nearly pulled over into a rest stop to sleep, but we managed to get to our destination.

“I mentioned this to my sister, and she said: ‘Sleepiness is a side effect. We take magnesium at night.’ I’ve used it for insomnia ever since.”

Changes in the concentration of potassium, magnesium, calcium and hydrogen ions between brain cells are linked to sleep and wakefulness cycles (Science, April 29, 2016).

Q: I have found that herbal and natural cures are used frequently by doctors in Europe and elsewhere, but not as much in the U.S. Why?

A: American physicians used to rely on botanical medicines before the middle of the 20th century. By that time, though, pharmaceutical manufacturers were promoting synthetic drugs. Most medical and pharmacy schools phased out their courses in natural products.

In places like Germany, Australia and the U.K., herbs are treated much more like medications. Many health professionals include them in their prescribing practices.