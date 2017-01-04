Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center offers many opportunities to learn about and see the eagles, which have migrated to feast on salmon. Also: Where to have fun snowshoeing, sledding and tubing.

Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center celebrates its 20th year by welcoming visitors to the North Cascades to see bald eagles that migrate from Canada and Alaska to feast on salmon that are returning to the river to spawn. Several activities welcome visitors to Rockport, Concrete and other areas along Highway 20 on Saturdays and Sundays through January.

The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center has displays, information and guided walks to help visitors learn about bald eagles and other local wildlife. U.S. Forest Service Field Rangers or Interpretive Center volunteers lead guided, drop-in, 90-minute nature hikes Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 29 along the Sauk-Skagit Reach trail in Howard Miller Steelhead Park. The hikes focus on eagles, salmon and the Skagit River watershed and are on mostly flat terrain, suitable for all ages. Leashed dogs are allowed in the park, but visitors are discouraged from bringing dogs out of consideration of others and wildlife.

Unless you’re an experienced eagle watcher, they can be difficult to spot. Expert help, spotting scopes and binoculars are available at U.S. Forest Service viewing stations at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, Sutter Creek Rest Area and Marblemount Fish Hatchery. Eagles are most likely to be spotted feeding in the morning before 11 a.m., and groups of eagles can sometimes be spotted in trees near the river. Visitors are reminded to not disturb the eagles by approaching them closely; a telephoto lens is the best way to get photos.

Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January; walks at 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays Location: Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport More info: 360-853-7626 or skagiteagle.org Skagit River Eagle Viewing Stations Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January Location: Howard Miller Steelhead Park, Rockport; Sutter Creek at Milepost 100, Highway 20; and Marblemount Fish Hatchery, Marblemount More info: concrete-wa.com/activities-in-january Eagle Festival Information Station Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January Location: Concrete Center, 45821 Railroad St., Concrete Salmon Run and Nature Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Ovenell’s Ranch, 46276 Concrete-Salk Valley Road, Concrete; $20 Raptor Presentations: 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Concrete High School Gym, 7830 S. Superior Ave., Concrete; free Native American History, Storytelling, Music: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 14-15, Marblemount Community Hall, 60055 State Route 20, Marblemount; free, donations appreciated More info: 360-853-8784 or concrete-wa.com/activities-in-january Snowshoe walks, Snoqualmie Pass Time: 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, $10-$15; extended snowshoe hikes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, $25; Kids in the Snow, 1 p.m. Saturdays, $10-$15; photography walks, 9:30 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays, $25; preregister for all programs Location: Snoqualmie Visitor Center, Snoqualmie Pass More info: 425-434-6111 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-snoqualmie-pass_SNOWSHOE01.html Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing Time: hours and days vary, usually Fridays-Sundays Cost: $5-$25/two-hour session Location: Exit 53 off I-90, Snoqualmie Summit More info: 425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing Snowshoe walks, winter recreation, Mount Rainier Snowshoe walks: 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, weather permitting; $5 donation requested Sledding and Sliding: Open weather permitting, in designated area only, Paradise Location: Mount Rainier National Park, Ashford More info: 360-569-6575 or nps.gov/mora/index.htm

The town of Concrete hosts an Eagle Festival Experience Information Station with information, arts and crafts and souvenirs Saturdays and Sundays through January. Special events in Concrete include the 5K Salmon Run and Nature Walk and raptor presentations Saturday, Jan. 7, and Native American history, storytelling and music on Jan. 14 and 15 in Marblemount.

Looking for more winter recreation? You can take a stroll on snowshoes and other activities, plentiful thanks to this season’s ample mountain snow.

Plan ahead if you’re interested in U.S. Forest Service snowshoe walks at Snoqualmie Pass. Reservations are required and some sessions are sold out for the one-mile, 90-minute, moderate-pace walks through old-growth forest to learn about winter ecology, three times daily Saturdays and Sundays through March. No experience is required and snowshoes are provided. Reservations are also available for four- to five-hour walks Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March, photography-themed snowshoe walks, and 90-minute outings for kids on Saturdays.

The Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing Center is also popular for winter snow fun. Advance registration is available for two-hour sessions most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, weather and conditions permitting. Space is limited and sessions sometimes sell out. Tubes are provided; no personal sledding devices are permitted.

Snow play and guided snowshoe walks are also available at Mount Rainier National Park, weather, road and snow conditions permitting. Ranger-led two-hour, 1.8-mile snowshoe walks for ages 8 and older leave Jackson Visitor Center twice daily on Saturdays and Sundays through March 27, with sign-up available an hour before each walk, snowshoes included.

Mount Rainier’s snowplay area at Paradise is open, weather and snow conditions permitting. Only soft sliding devices, flexible sleds, saucers and inner tubes are permitted; no toboggans or sleds with runners are allowed. All vehicles entering Mount Rainier National Park are required to carry tire chains. Weather and road conditions can change quickly at Mount Rainier; call or check the website for updated weather and road conditions before heading there.