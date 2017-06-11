Readers rave about all the good people in the world, parking court, King County fire boat, free bachelorette party dinner; rant about TV car commercials, speeding on rural roads, Seattle’s 3-day parking rule.

RAVE To all of the people who make a positive difference in our world — thank you for your efforts to stand up for what’s right and to work tirelessly to help local and world communities. Your efforts don’t go unnoticed. There are far more good people in this world than bad; it’s too bad we often don’t hear as much about the good people as the negative side of humanity we see so often in the news.

RANT Many television advertisements for automobiles show the cars doing very unsafe and illegal maneuvers, speeding down streets, racing through parking lots, spinning around to get into a parking space, etc. Maybe they’re seeking a type of person who enjoys endangering others. Let’s hope they don’t buy one if that’s how they plan to drive it.

RAVE To the city court that handles parking infractions for accepting my mitigation request, dismissing my parking fine when I was overdue getting back to my car while visiting my wife in the hospital after surgery. The doctor arrived and unexpectedly said she could go home and in the resulting confusion I overstayed my time at the curb. Thanks for understanding!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to people who come to rural areas for summer recreation and act as if our roads are speedways where tailgating will help you arrive a few minutes early, at great risk to others. Some people complain about our stores, too. They come to “get away” from it all, but want to bring the city with them. Rave all the good drivers and respectful visitors.

RAVE To the King County Sheriff police boat that came near shore at Marina Park on a warm weekend afternoon and turned on the fire hose, creating a giant “sprinkler” for the kids playing in the water. The kids chased the arc of water as it went back and forth, squealing with delight. My 6-year-old granddaughter told me later that it was “one of my best days EVER!”

RANT To the city of Seattle’s rule that cars parked on the street need to be moved every three days. I bike or bus to work so have to drive around the block twice a week to keep from getting towed. What a waste! Many people only use their cars on weekends; a seven-day rule makes much more sense.

RAVE To the generous patron who paid for our daughter’s bachelorette party dinner. When the group went to to pay the bill, they were informed it had “already been taken care of.” These young women will remember this wonderful gesture for the rest of their lives. We’re inspired to return the favor when the opportunity arises.