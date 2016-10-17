Take advantage of the years when you are not limited by school breaks and summer vacation. Here are five ideas to consider.

Take advantage of the years when you are not limited by school breaks and summer vacation. Travel with your toddlers. Here are five ideas to consider:

1.San Antonio, Texas

There’s plenty for little ones and their parents to explore in this historic Texas city. Check out the DoSeum children’s museum where youngsters can play veterinarian or pilot in the imaginative Tot Spot or enjoy the outdoor nature area. Take in the San Antonio Zoo for hands-on experiences that engage the senses and encourage early discovery. The award-winning Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot offers seven areas where little explorers can hang like a monkey, dress like a zoo worker or get face-to-fin with a giant fish. Stay at the Omni San Antonio at the Colonnade where Aquatica-themed kid’s fantasy suites are possible and junior guests are greeted with goodie-filled backpacks upon check-in. thedoseum.org; sazoo.org; visitsanantonio.com.

2. Families R Forte hotels, Europe

In 10 destinations from Frankfurt to Florence, kids and their parents are welcomed at Rocco Forte Hotels with experiences and services tailored to the city as well as the ages and interests of each family. Your youngster will meet each hotel’s stuffed animal character and be eager to page through the accompanying fairytale storybook. Settle in with personalized welcome treats, pint-sized bathrobes and slippers as well as interactive, in-room entertainment. Check in with the concierge for carefully crafted itineraries that blend nap time with family-friendly activities.www.roccofortehotels.com.

3. The Willard Hotel, Washington, D.C.

Learn about Millie the Mallard, the historic hotel’s storied web-footed parent, when you and the family receive your personalized welcome to The Willard. The newly appointed Kid’s Concierge will make sure your stay is seamless by serving up resources that include cribs, strollers, rollaways, microwaves, books from the children’s lending library and games from the Treasure Chest. The Millie Mile Scavenger Hunt encourages families to explore some of the city’s most notable attractions within walking distance of the hotel. washington.intercontinental.com.

4. Characters in the Caribbean

Check into a seaside, all-inclusive Palladium Resort in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic or Mexico, and your little ones will be amused by Raggs and his colorful friends at the beach, at the pool and around the resort. Characters from the Emmy-award-winning TV series will share educational songs and stories promoting positive social skills and family values for pre-school-aged kids. Join Sunday night family dance parties or carve out some adult time while the little ones enjoy the professionally supervised, age-specific, kids club. palladiumhotelgroup.com.

5. Visit friends and family

Do you have cousins, siblings or college pals with children of similar ages to yours? Create a bond within the next generation by spending time together in your town or theirs. Peruse the local convention and visitor’s bureau site for suitable outings and special deals. If too many rambunctious children under the same roof feel overwhelming, consider spreading out to a nearby hotel or vacation rental to better accommodate differing sleep schedules and meal times.