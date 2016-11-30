BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A Frank Lloyd Wright house flooded during Superstorm Sandy is now high and dry in Arkansas, and it’s drawn thousands of visitors at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The Bachman-Wilson House is one of Wright’s noted “Usonian” homes, which were designed for middle-class Americans. It flooded several times at its original New Jersey location. Crystal Bridges acquired it after the 2012 storm and opened it to the public last November.

Curators note Wright wanted to immerse people into their natural environment, and key features of the Bachman-Wilson House are a glass-enclosed living room and window frames cut in the shape of a maple tree’s winged seed pods.

Wright wanted his Usonian homes to be affordable, and charged the original owners only $400 for the plans.