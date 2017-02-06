If you’re trying to fly out of Seattle today, or meeting someone who is flying in, check that flight status now. Airlines have canceled or delayed scores of flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is waiving change fees and offering full refunds.
The Port of Seattle reports many delays and cancellations due to snowy weather, and airport crews have been laboring for hours with de-icing aircraft, a relatively unusual task in usually rainy Seattle. Check status of flights here. Check @SeaTacAirport on Twitter for airport updates.
As of 7 a.m., Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air had canceled 82 flights, affecting 10,000 passengers. Additionally dozens of flights inbound to Seattle have been canceled or are being held to prevent gridlock at Sea-Tac.
“The conditions are so severe at Sea-Tac that it’s taking our crews 30 to 40 minutes to deice a single plane,” Wayne Newton, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of operations in Seattle, said 0n the airline’s blog. “If you don’t have to travel today, it’s a good day to stay home.”
Alaska Airlines officials recommended travelers ticketed today out of Sea-Tac take these steps:
- Check online to see if your flight is impacted, before heading to the airport. Additional flight cancellations are expected throughout the day.
- If you don’t have to travel today, consider changing your ticket. Alaska is waiving change fees and offering full refunds for passengers ticketed for travel today to or from Seattle, Portland, Eugene and Redmond/Bend, Ore. Learn more at https://www.alaskaair.com/content/advisories/travel-advisories.aspx.
- Be safe. If your flight hasn’t been canceled, leave extra time to drive to the airport.
