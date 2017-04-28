Craig Romano offers a well-packaged look at walks and hikes around Kitsap County.

Published in October by Mountaineers Books and perfect for spring wanderings is “Urban Trails: Kitsap” from trail-guide author extraordinaire Craig Romano (who, among many other works, last year updated The Mountaineers’ venerable “100 Hikes” guide). Just the right size to stick in a hip pocket as you hop a cross-Sound ferry, this little book packs a lot, starting with the regional map and a handy trails-at-a-glance guide up front. It covers a multitude of walks and day hikes worth the trip, from wildlife-rich Theler Wetlands at the southern tip of Hood Canal to the wide-angle, wondrous views at Point No Point, on the peninsula’s northern extremity. (176 pages, 36 color maps, $16.95)

— Brian J. Cantwell