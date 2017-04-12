Yoshiki Nakamura’s image of luminous cherry blossoms and raindrops was taken at the University of Washington.

Photographer: Yoshiki Nakamura

Photo taken: April 4, UW Quad

Photographer’s description: “One of the ways to enjoy cherry blossoms is at night (yozakura). I wanted to capture my friend, family and the cherry blossoms at night in the Quad when rain is dropping. I’ve used 3 off-camera flashes, 82mm, ISO1000, 1/25 sec at f/2.8.”

Katie’s critique: “I absolutely love this photo with its creative lighting yet documentary feel. Lighting the cherry blossoms at night is beautiful in itself but the illuminated raindrops and umbrellas add something special to this frame. The composition always has my eyes coming back to the center of the photograph. Beautifully captured.”

