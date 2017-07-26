Photographer Edward Villacorta caught a heron and turtle eyeing each other at Union Bay Natural Area at the University of Washington.

Photographer: Edward Villacorta

Photo taken: June 16, 2017, at Union Bay Natural Area, Seattle

Photographer’s description: “I was walking to take photos of birds in Union Bay, when I saw two great blue herons, this one perched on a log eyeing this turtle. Used my Nikon D7000 with a 500 mm lens.”

Katie’s critique: “The standoff between the turtle and the heron made me laugh. Good choice of lens by the photographer so we are tight on the subjects and nicely compress the background and foreground, while maintaining a nondistracting, out-of-focus background. I’d try cropping slightly from the left so we notice the turtle a little quicker.”

— Katie G. Cotterill, Seattle Times photo staff