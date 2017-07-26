Photographer Edward Villacorta caught a heron and turtle eyeing each other at Union Bay Natural Area at the University of Washington.
Photographer: Edward Villacorta
Photo taken: June 16, 2017, at Union Bay Natural Area, Seattle
Photographer’s description: “I was walking to take photos of birds in Union Bay, when I saw two great blue herons, this one perched on a log eyeing this turtle. Used my Nikon D7000 with a 500 mm lens.”
Katie’s critique: “The standoff between the turtle and the heron made me laugh. Good choice of lens by the photographer so we are tight on the subjects and nicely compress the background and foreground, while maintaining a nondistracting, out-of-focus background. I’d try cropping slightly from the left so we notice the turtle a little quicker.”
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- 'Security concerns' shutter Seattle's Movie Night at Magnuson Park
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW
— Katie G. Cotterill, Seattle Times photo staff
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.