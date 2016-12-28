Seattle Times reader Jack Freelander’s photo of a highflying sunrise on a cold December morn.

By
Seattle Times photo staff

Photographer: Jack Freelander, Monroe

Photo taken: Over Mount Rainier’s foothills, Dec. 7

Photographer’s description: “Sunrise with Mount Rainier, as shot from a Cessna 172 at 11,500 feet, at minus 20 degrees Celsius, with the window open.”

Katie’s critique: “This is a great photo to start off the new year — it screams beauty and freshness. A small f-stop (in this case f/20) created that splendid sunburst and definitely makes this photo. Thanks, Jack, for bringing us to 11,500 feet with you. Happy new year, all!”

