Seattle Times reader Jack Freelander’s photo of a highflying sunrise on a cold December morn.
Photographer: Jack Freelander, Monroe
Photo taken: Over Mount Rainier’s foothills, Dec. 7
Photographer’s description: “Sunrise with Mount Rainier, as shot from a Cessna 172 at 11,500 feet, at minus 20 degrees Celsius, with the window open.”
Katie’s critique: “This is a great photo to start off the new year — it screams beauty and freshness. A small f-stop (in this case f/20) created that splendid sunburst and definitely makes this photo. Thanks, Jack, for bringing us to 11,500 feet with you. Happy new year, all!”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.