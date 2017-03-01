Seattle Times reader Ron Raport’s photo of snow geese in the Skagit Valley.

Photographer: Ron Raport, Bothell

Photo taken: Jan. 15, Skagit Valley

Photographer’s description: “Snow geese have a beautiful but goofy feel to them, particularly contrasting to the graceful swans. This photo captures a pair searching for a landing spot, complete with flared wings and muddy feet. Captured with a Canon 5D Mark III, Canon 100-400mm lens with 1.4X extender creating 560mm, 1600 ISO, f9 and 1/3200.”

Katie’s critique: “Twins! These guys coming in for a landing are a great capture, muddy feet and all! Good use of a long lens to clean up the background (even with an f-stop of f/9) while still allowing us to get a sense of the crowded field to show they are searching for a place to land. The birds’ body contortion is super interesting and a nice moment captured.”

MARCH PHOTO CONTEST:

Spot of color on a gray day

We get plenty of gray days this time of year around Puget Sound. It can be a fun challenge for a photographer to find a spot of color among the gray, whether an early spring flower, a robin’s red breast or — whatever your eye and your imagination can conjure. Send us your “spot of color on a gray day” photo and we’ll chose a favorite to feature in Reader’s Lens the final week of March (and award a Canon photo bag to the photographer). Submit by day’s end March 19 to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.