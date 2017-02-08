Seattle Times reader Kevin Schafer’s photo of a couple on cross-country skis during Seattle’s recent big snow.

By
Seattle Times photo staff

Photographer: Kevin Schafer, Seattle

Photo taken: Feb. 6, Alki Beach, West Seattle

Photographer’s description: “A couple skis along Alki Avenue after the morning snowfall. Camera: Nikon D500.”

Katie’s critique: “Such a great Seattle moment! I love the clean look snow creates, and the fog over the Sound accentuates that in this photo. By having a foreground (the skiers) that relates to the background (the beautiful snowy tree) a more visually complex image is created.”

