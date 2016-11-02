Seattle Times reader Kristin Ogren’s photo of diners on the deck at Ray’s Boathouse.

Photographer: Kristin Ogren, Seattle

Photo taken: Oct. 28, Ray’s Boathouse deck, Shilshole Bay

Photographer’s description: “While enjoying fish and chips on a sunny October day, I took a spontaneous shot with my cellphone, a Samsung Galaxy S5. Auto settings were ISO: 40, F 2.2, 1/628. Turned flash off for a silhouette effect.”

Katie’s critique: “When I first looked at this photo I thought it was a reflection but then all those little differences popped up, which was fun. Great job to turn off the flash and expose for the sunlight and wait for just the right moment as the boat went by. I might crop just slightly off the left side of the frame to get that vertical beam as much in the middle as possible.”

