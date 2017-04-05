Nick Magill’s image of Mount Rainier, taken from Mount St. Helens.

Photographer: Nick Magill, Bellevue

Photo taken: Feb. 25, Mount St. Helens

Photographer’s description: “A fair-weather window allowed for a winter summit of Mount St. Helens followed by great skiing on the way down. When we got to the top, just above the clouds, we got a glimpse of Rainier just before a whiteout rolled in. Taken with Canon 6D.”

Katie’s critique: “Very cool view. How Mount Rainier pops above the clouds and the sun hits it is really what makes this photo stand out. The elongated crop accentuates the cloud line and just how cool it is to see Rainier on the other side of that. The snow-covered ridge at right gives you a sense of place. Overall, just a super-clean photo.”