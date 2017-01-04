Seattle Times reader Tom Overlin’s image of a red-clad trekker in the snow at Snoqualmie Pass.
Photographer: Tom Overlin, Renton
Photo taken: Dec. 13, Snoqualmie Pass
Photographer’s description: “My friend Karen leads the way up to the top of the ridge at Snoqualmie Pass ski area. Our original intention was a trip to Lodge Lake, but the conditions were so foggy we could not determine the route with any certainty. Camera: Nikon D750, 24-70mm lens.”
Katie’s critique: “A bright pop of color is always so fun against a blanket of snow. Having that pathway leading from the bottom of the frame is great as well. TIP: Try waiting just a little longer or moving your camera slightly higher so that the person with the pop of color is not on the same plane as the horizon. It will add a little more depth and room for a viewer’s eye to move around the frame.”
— Katie G. Cotterill, Seattle Times photo staff
