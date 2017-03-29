Seattle Times reader Greg Lammert’s photo from a walk around the neighborhood on a sunny spring day.

Photographer: Greg Lammert, Seattle

Photo taken: March 22, Ballard

Photographer’s description: “Walking with my kids on a beautiful Seattle spring day. GoPro Hero5, shot in RAW, processed with Lightroom.”

Katie’s critique: “I love the perspective of this shot, which is helped greatly by the super-wide angle of the GoPro and the leading lines of the sidewalk that go on to eternity, as well as the hand on the stroller just peeking into the frame. The bright red petals are beautiful and add a nice pop. Really fun photo.”