Seattle Times reader Betsy Carmona’s eye-popping image of a bee on a spring flower.
Photographer: Betsy Carmona, Poulsbo
Photo taken: May 8, in her yard
Photographer’s description: “Enjoying springtime and watching the busy bees packing on the pollen. Used a Nikon D810 camera with 105mm lens.”
Katie’s critique: “Wow, look at all that pollen! I’m surprised we can see all of that with so much detail without using a macro lens. Great job by the photographer to get in tight and create a relatively clean background so we can see all of the bee’s details.”
