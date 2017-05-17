Seattle Times reader Betsy Carmona’s eye-popping image of a bee on a spring flower.

Photographer: Betsy Carmona, Poulsbo

Photo taken: May 8, in her yard

Photographer’s description: “Enjoying springtime and watching the busy bees packing on the pollen. Used a Nikon D810 camera with 105mm lens.”

Katie’s critique: “Wow, look at all that pollen! I’m surprised we can see all of that with so much detail without using a macro lens. Great job by the photographer to get in tight and create a relatively clean background so we can see all of the bee’s details.”