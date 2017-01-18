Seattle Times reader Chris Picard’s whimsical image of color and shape made from something in everybody’s desk drawer.
Photographer: Chris Picard, Seattle
Photo taken: Dec. 28, in his Seattle home
Photographer’s description: “Something completely different for your consideration. On these dark winter nights, I look for different ways to create photographic images that are unique. This design was made from rolled up Post-it notes on a glass table top with fixed light from below along with a handheld flashlight from above.”
Katie’s critique: “I love getting photos like this to mix things up a bit, even just for the week. The photographer created something really fun and beautiful from Post-it notes and two simple light sources. This is a great reminder for all photographers to use your imagination, just play around and try out something different.”
— Katie G. Cotterill, Seattle Times photo staff
