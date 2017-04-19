Seattle Times reader Steve Piccolo’s abstract image of the moon framed by brick exhaust stacks at the University of Washington’s Red Square.

Photographer: Steve Piccolo, Seattle

Photo taken: At Red Square on the University of Washington campus, April 6

Photographer’s description: “After attending a presentation at the Burke Museum, I strolled through the UW campus looking for nighttime photographic opportunities. Among the subjects of interest was this view of the moon from the Red Square exhaust stacks. Used DMC-G5, 14-140mm at 14mm (28mm equivalent), ISO 160, f/8, 50 sec.”

Katie’s critique: “The composition is great and almost makes you wonder if you are looking up or down until you spot the moon. The lighting on the brick makes the orange contrast well with the deep blue sky. I really love the lines and the spacing between those lines within this frame. A great abstract photo.”

