Seattle Times reader Dan Evans’ photo of the almost-full moon peeking from clouds over a twinkly Eastside neighborhood.
Photographer: Dan Evans Jr., Seattle
Photo taken: July 9, from Denny-Blaine district of Seattle.
Photographer’s description: “Taken the day after a full moon, looking east at the Somerset area of Bellevue, with a Nikon D750.”
Katie’s critique: “The almost-full moon peeking through the clouds, centered over the twinkling homes, makes for a lovely scene. The photographer did a great job of getting a long-enough exposure (1/15 second at ISO 1600, f/5.6) to see the outline of the hills without blowing out the exposure of the moon, which is helped by those clouds acting as a filter. Beautiful and soothing.”
JULY PHOTO CONTEST ‘Take a hike’
For this month’s reader-photo contest, we’re looking for your favorite photo from an early-summer trek around the Northwest, whether it’s among balsamroot flowers in the Methow Valley or through lingering snow at an alpine lake.
Send us your best recent “Take a hike” photo, and we’ll choose a favorite to spotlight in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature. A Canon photo bag goes to the winning photographer. Submit by the end of the day Sunday, July 30, to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.
Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos (and see an online gallery of other Reader’s Lens photos). We judge the year’s best and award prizes every December.
