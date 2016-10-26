Seattle Times reader Tim Nicol’s photo of a curious chipmunk in his autumn garden.

Photographer: Tim Nicol, Republic, Ferry County

Photo taken: Oct. 22, in his garden

Photographer’s description: “A chipmunk in the late afternoon sunlight in my garden in Republic. Taken with a Nikon D7100 and a Tamron 150-600mm lens.”

Katie’s critique: “I love the simplicity of this photo highlighted by the beautiful autumn light. The lens used creates a super-clean background because of the shallow depth of field that allows us to not get distracted by the background and focus on the adorable moment. Great photograph!”

