Seattle Times reader Tom Overlin’s photo of the smoky Seattle cityscape after the July 4 fireworks over Lake Union.
Photographer: Tom Overlin
Photo taken: July Fourth, from Seattle’s University District
Photographer’s description: “Aftermath. After the fireworks show on Lake Union, I stayed to capture the boats moving through the Montlake Cut and the smoky haze moving into Seattle.”
Katie’s critique: “This wasn’t the fireworks photo I was expecting to be submitted this week and I think that’s why I like it so much. The hazy aftermath from the big Lake Union fireworks show creates a different look to the city. The 15-second exposure creates a glow I really like from so many sources, and the fireworks captured at the bottom of the frame, due to the long exposure, add some context and a burst of fun. This cityscape long exposure is technically well done and an overall excellent photo.”
