Seattle Times reader Lee Koshman’s photo of a hummingbird perched on a dogwood branch.

Photographer: Lee Koshman, Bothell

Photo taken: Feb. 25, in his yard

Photographer’s description: “I’m always trying to get pictures of the hummingbirds in our yard. They like to perch in our dogwood between taking sips from their feeder. Picture taken with a Nikon D5300 set at f/5.6, 1/640 sec., and 400 ISO.”

Katie’s critique: “I really enjoy this hummingbird photo — the background is super clean and the leading lines of the dogwood branch swooping in to the hummingbird (which mimics the angle of its beak) is perfect. Being able to see those fuzzy feathers on its legs is fun. I also enjoy how the focus is very much on the hummingbird’s colorful feathers. Beautiful photo.”

— Katie G. Cotterill, Seattle Times photo staff