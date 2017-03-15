Seattle Times reader Lee Koshman’s photo of a hummingbird perched on a dogwood branch.
Photographer: Lee Koshman, Bothell
Photo taken: Feb. 25, in his yard
Photographer’s description: “I’m always trying to get pictures of the hummingbirds in our yard. They like to perch in our dogwood between taking sips from their feeder. Picture taken with a Nikon D5300 set at f/5.6, 1/640 sec., and 400 ISO.”
MARCH PHOTO CONTEST A pop of color on a gray day
We get plenty of gray days this time of year around Puget Sound. It can be a fun challenge for a photographer to find a spot of color among the gray, whether an early spring flower, a robin’s red breast or — whatever your eye and your imagination can conjure.
Send us your “pop of color on a gray day” photo and we’ll choose a favorite to feature in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature the final week of March — and award a Canon photo bag to the photographer. Submit by day’s end Sunday, March 19 to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.
Katie’s critique: “I really enjoy this hummingbird photo — the background is super clean and the leading lines of the dogwood branch swooping in to the hummingbird (which mimics the angle of its beak) is perfect. Being able to see those fuzzy feathers on its legs is fun. I also enjoy how the focus is very much on the hummingbird’s colorful feathers. Beautiful photo.”
— Katie G. Cotterill, Seattle Times photo staff
