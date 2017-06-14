Seattle Times reader Rohit Agarwal’s from-the-ground-up photo of hoop shots on a sunny day in Redmond.
Photographer: Rohit Agarwal, Redmond
Photo taken: May 21, Cascara Park, Redmond Ridge
Photographer’s description: “My son loves basketball and he was shooting accurate hoops one after the other on this gorgeous sunny day. I wanted to capture a memory and decided to literally lie low to get a different angle.”
JUNE PHOTO CONTEST ‘Festival Focus’
We’re looking for a fun photo from a summer festival (or parade, or sack race, etc.) for this month’s reader-photo contest. Find the most flamboyant marcher in the Fremont Solstice Parade or the highest-flying cyclist at the Evergreen Mountain Bike Festival. You name it.
Send us your best recent “Festival Focus” photo and we’ll choose a favorite to spotlight in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature at month’s end. A Canon photo bag goes to the winning photographer. Submit by end of the day Sunday, June 25, to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.
Katie’s critique: “I love that the photographer chose to get on the ground for a different angle. The result: a clean background and a totally different photo from what we normally see — it’s abstract and fun. Also, this was taken on an iPhone, which shows anyone can make fun and different photos if they just think creatively — gear shouldn’t hold anyone back.”
— Katie G. Cotterill, Seattle Times photo staff
