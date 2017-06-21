Seattle Times reader Jeff Seldomridge’s dazzling image of a green, green tree frog on a red, red rose.

Photographer: Jeff Seldomridge, Curtis, Lewis County

Photo taken: June 14, in his garden

Photographer’s description: “The Frog Bureau Investigator is Watching and is reporting back to D.C. This Pacific Tree Frog appeared on our window two days ago and very nicely posed for a photo on our rose petals. Taken with a Nikon D800, 105mm AIS F4.5 lens, and a SB-800 flash.”

Katie’s critique: “Wow — such a cool photo of this little guy. I love the bright, contrasting colors. By using a flash, the photographer was able to create that black background, which really makes the image clean and the colors pop. The frog is large in the frame and we get to see a lot of detail because the photographer also got in close.”

JUNE PHOTO CONTEST

‘Festival Focus’

We’re looking for a fun photo from a summer festival (or parade, or sack race, etc.) for this month’s reader-photo contest. Find the most flamboyant marcher in the Fremont Solstice Parade or the highest-flying cyclist at the Evergreen Mountain Bike Festival. You name it.

Send us your best recent “Festival Focus” photo and we’ll choose a favorite to spotlight in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature at month’s end. A Canon photo bag goes to the winning photographer. Submit by end of the day Sunday, June 25 to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.