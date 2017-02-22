Seattle Times reader Attila Laszlo’s photo of fog in the Cascades during a recent ski trip to Stevens Pass.
Photographer: Attila Laszlo, Lynnwood
Photo taken: From top of Tye Mill chairlift, Stevens Pass ski area, Jan. 27
Photographer’s description: “While I was skiing at Stevens Pass recently there was a constant fog layer blanketing the ski area. Clear at the top but foggy at the bottom. It made for challenging skiing but a unique photo opportunity. Used an Android Droid Turbo camera.”
Katie’s critique: “The horizon of fog splitting the frame in two is really cool and creates a super clean photo. The snow-covered trees bracketing the bottom of the image add a textured element to ground us in an otherwise airy scene. The one tree on the right that just gets above the fog horizon bugs me just a bit and I might consider cropping to just inside that tree. Gorgeous scene!”
