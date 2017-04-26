Seattle Times reader Robert Wrench’s macro photo of a willow catkin in Magnuson Park.

Here’s the winner of our April photo contest with the theme “Flower Power.” The winner gets a Canon photo bag.

Photographer: Robert Wrench, Seattle

Photo taken: March 20, Magnuson Park

Photographer’s description: “Willow catkins are blooming in the Magnuson Park wetlands, bringing birds and bees in flocks. I tried to see what the bees are seeing in these pollen planets. This is a Scouler’s willow male catkin in flower.”

Katie’s critique: “An exquisite macro shot bursting with pollen wins our monthly theme of ‘Flower Power.’ I love how the frame is split between the willow catkin, which isn’t fully shown, and the clean background. It’s captured by a creative eye. Being able to see those tips of pollen on a very small plane is extremely cool and creates a surreal feel to the photograph.”

Below is a gallery of runners-up for this month’s theme. Visit other Reader’s Lens selects here.