Seattle Times reader Robert Wrench’s macro photo of a willow catkin in Magnuson Park.
Here’s the winner of our April photo contest with the theme “Flower Power.” The winner gets a Canon photo bag.
Photographer: Robert Wrench, Seattle
Photo taken: March 20, Magnuson Park
Photographer’s description: “Willow catkins are blooming in the Magnuson Park wetlands, bringing birds and bees in flocks. I tried to see what the bees are seeing in these pollen planets. This is a Scouler’s willow male catkin in flower.”
Katie’s critique: “An exquisite macro shot bursting with pollen wins our monthly theme of ‘Flower Power.’ I love how the frame is split between the willow catkin, which isn’t fully shown, and the clean background. It’s captured by a creative eye. Being able to see those tips of pollen on a very small plane is extremely cool and creates a surreal feel to the photograph.”
