Seattle Times reader Shun Takano’s macro-lens study of a fallen leaf on a boardwalk edging Lake Washington.

Photographer: Shun Takano, Renton

Photo taken: Sept. 30, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, Renton

Photographer’s description: “Took the macro lens on my daily walk and saw this yellow fallen leaf on one of the boardwalks. Taken with Sony A6300 with 90mm macro lens.”

Katie’s critique: “I love this shot that screams autumn. The macro lens allows us to get all that great detail and texture — and the beautiful light accentuates all of that. The grains of wood and that knobby knot, in addition to the leaf, are great sources of leading lines and a focal point to keep your eye going around the frame. Fall is here!”

