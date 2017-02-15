Seattle Times reader Gloria Z. Nagler’s moody photo of icy droplets on a twig on a cold morning in the suburbs.

Photographer: Gloria Z. Nagler, Lake Forest Park

Photo taken: Feb. 7, in her yard

Photographer’s description: “Freezing mornings are good for something! Spotted this on the way to my car in the morning. Took several shots to get the drops in focus — macro’s tough on depth of field. Canon 5D Mark IV, 100mm macro lens”

Katie’s critique: “The use of a macro lens here is perfect to create a clean background and isolate what is in focus. And the photographer is right — it can be difficult sometimes to make sure what you want in focus is actually in focus because that in-focus plane can be so tiny. I love the blue moodiness of this whole frame. A really great macro detail.”