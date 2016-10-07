A regional roundup of festivals and celebrations in coming days and months.
Events beyond Seattle
Washington
Washington State Chinese Lantern Festival, through Oct. 30, Spokane. spokanelanternfestival.com.
Country Mercantile Harvest Festival, through Oct. 31, Pasco. countrymercantile.com.
Lake Chelan Crush, Oct. 8-9, Lake Chelan. lakechelanwinevalley.com.
Humptulips King Fishing Derby, through Oct. 30, Hoquiam. 360-987-2335.
Wild Mushroom Celebration, through Nov. 15, Long Beach. funbeach.com.
Snohomish County Festival of Pumpkins, through Oct. 31, Snohomish. snohomish.org.
Savor the San Juans, through Oct. 31, San Juan Islands. visitsanjuans.com/savor-san-juans.
Orcas Island Film Festival, through Oct. 10, Orcas Island. orcasfilmfest.com.
Brew on the Slough, Oct. 15, La Conner. lovelaconner.com.
Eatonville Salmon Festival, Oct. 15, Eatonville. nisquallyriver.org.
Hekate’s Sickle Festival, Oct. 20-23, Oak Harbor. sickle.me.
Rain Forest Mushroom Festival, Oct. 21-23, Quinault. 360-288-2900 or quinaultrainforest.com.
Drink This! Vancouver, Oct. 22, Vancouver. drinkthisvancouver.com.
Fidelitas Red Mountain Harvest Party, Oct. 22, Benton City. fidelitaswines.com.
Autumn Community Cider Squeeze, Oct. 22, Leavenworth. wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
Friday Harbor Film Festival, Nov. 4-6, Friday Harbor. fhff.org.
The Great Craft Beer Taste Off — World Tour, Nov. 12, Vancouver. thecraftwinefest.com.
Tri-Cities Wine Festival, Nov. 12, Tri-Cities. tricitieswinesociety.com.
Fall Barrel Tasting, Nov. 25-27, Lake Chelan. lakechelanwinevalley.com.
Island Lights Festival, Dec. 2, Friday Harbor. sanjuanisland.org.
Selkie Splash, Jan. 1, Union. alderbrookresort.com.
Lake Chelan Winterfest, Jan. 13-22, Lake Chelan. lakechelan.com.
Washington State Capitol Tours, daily, Olympia. 360-586-8687 or des.wa.gov.
Oregon
Pumpkin Fest, through Oct. 30, Woodburn. woodenshoe.com.
UKEtoberfest Ukulele Festival, Oct. 14-16, Springfield. uketoberfest.com.
Potato Festival, Oct. 14-15, Merrill. klamathbasinpotatofestival.com.
Oktoberfest, Oct. 15, Pendleton. pendletonroundup.com.
Little Woody Festival, Oct. 21-22, Eugene. littlewoodyeugene.com.
Astoria International Film Festival, Oct. 21-23, Astoria. goaiff.com.
Yachats Village Mushroom Festival, Oct. 21-23, Yachats. yachats.org.
Columbia Gorge Fiber Festival, Oct. 28-30, The Dalles. columbiagorgefiberfestival.com.
Eagle Valley Fall Festival, Oct. 30, Richland. hellscanyonchamber.com.
Ashland Culinary Festival, Nov. 3-6, Ashland. ashlandchamber.com.
Mckenzie Cider & Craft Beer Festival, Nov. 4-5, Springfield. mccbf.com.
Huntington Highland Games, Nov. 5, Huntington. visithuntingtonor.org.
Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival, Nov. 10-15, Portland. nwfilm.org.
Portland Latin American Film Fest, Nov. 19, Portland. hollywoodtheatre.org.
Festival of Trees, Dec. 1-3, Baker City. 800-523-1235.
Reel Music Festival, Jan. 13-Feb. 5, Portland. nwfilm.org.
Oregon Truffle Festival, Jan. 20-29, Eugene. oregontrufflefestival.com.
PDX Motorcycle Film Festival, Jan. 27-28, Portland. pdxmotorcyclefilms.com.
Portland International Film Festival, Feb. 9-26, Portland. nwfilm.org.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, Feb. 23-26, Newport. seafoodandwine.com.
POWFest, March 2-5, Portland. powfest.com.
Idaho
Harvest Festival, Oct. 11, Jerome. farmersmarketcr.org.
Sun Valley Jazz & Music Festival, Oct. 19-23, Sun Valley. sunvalleyjazz.com.
Funtober Fest, Oct. 22, Nampa. nampa.com.
Idaho Gourd Society Festival and Gourd Sale, Oct. 23, Boise. idahogourdsociety.org.
Gem Faire, Oct. 28-30, Boise. gemfaire.com.
New Year’s Eve Idaho Potato Drop, Dec. 31, Boise. idahopotatodrop.com.
British Columbia
Apple Festival, Oct. 15-16, Vancouver. botanicalgarden.ubc.ca.
Vancouver Writers Fest, Oct. 17-23, Vancouver. writersfest.bc.ca.
Tofino Paddle Surf Qualifier, Oct. 21-23, Tofino. tofinopaddlesurf.com.
Penticton Oktoberfest, Oct. 22, Penticton. pentictonoktoberfest.ca.
Boo at the Zoo, Oct. 28-30, Kamloops. bcwildlife.org.
Harrison Beer Festival, Oct. 28-30, Harrison Hot Springs. harrisonbeerfest.com.
Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 29, Fort Steel. fortsteele.ca.
Spook & Spin Halloween Party, Oct. 29, Kelowna. rotarycentreforthearts.com.
Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival, Nov. 4, Coquitlam. coquitlambeerfestival.com.
Celebrate Craft Beer, Nov. 5, Vancouver. craftcouncilbc.ca.
Cornucopia Food + Drink Festival, Nov. 10—20, Whistler. whistlercornucopia.com.
Hyde Creek Salmon Festival, Nov. 13, Port Coquitlam. hydecreek.org.
Clayoquot Oyster Festival, Nov. 17-19, Tofino. oystergala.com.
Whistler Film Festival, Nov. 30-Dec. 4, Whistler. whistlerfilmfestival.com.
Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, Jan. 22-29, Whistler. whistler.com.
Tofino Wedding Fair, Jan. 28, Tofino. tourismtofino.com.
World Ski & Snowboard Festival, April 7-16, Whistler. whistler.com.
East Kootenay Distillery Festival, April 22, Fairmont Hot Springs. fairmonthotsprings.com.
Tourist info
Washington, 800-544-1800 or experiencewa.com
Oregon, 800-547-7842 or traveloregon.com
Idaho, 800-847-4843 or visitidaho.org
B.C., 800-435-5622 or hellobc.com
