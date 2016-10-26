A regional roundup of festivals and celebrations in coming days and months.

Events beyond Seattle

Washington

Washington State Chinese Lantern Festival, through Oct. 30, Spokane. spokanelanternfestival.com.

Country Mercantile Harvest Festival, through Oct. 31, Pasco. countrymercantile.com.

Humptulips King Fishing Derby, through Oct. 30, Hoquiam. 360-987-2335.

Wild Mushroom Celebration, through Nov. 15, Long Beach. funbeach.com.

Snohomish County Festival of Pumpkins, through Oct. 31, Snohomish. snohomish.org.

Savor the San Juans, through Oct. 31, San Juan Islands. visitsanjuans.com/savor-san-juans.

Friday Harbor Film Festival, Nov. 4-6, Friday Harbor. fhff.org.

Newport Ski and Snowboard Swap, Nov. 11-12, Bellevue. newportskiswap.com.

The Great Craft Beer Taste Off — World Tour, Nov. 12, Vancouver. thecraftwinefest.com.

Tri-Cities Wine Festival, Nov. 12, Tri-Cities. tricitieswinesociety.com.

Fall Barrel Tasting, Nov. 25-27, Lake Chelan. lakechelanwinevalley.com.

Lopez Village Holiday Lighting & Gathering, Nov. 25, Lopez Village Park. lopezisland.com.

Island Lights Festival, Dec. 2, Friday Harbor. sanjuanisland.org.

Eastsound Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting, Dec. 2, Eastsound. orcasislandchamber.com.

Selkie Splash, Jan. 1, Union. alderbrookresort.com.

Lake Chelan Winterfest, Jan. 13-22, Lake Chelan. lakechelan.com.

Washington State Capitol Tours, daily, Olympia. 360-586-8687 or des.wa.gov.

Oregon

Pumpkin Fest, through Oct. 30, Woodburn. woodenshoe.com.

Eagle Valley Fall Festival, Oct. 30, Richland. hellscanyonchamber.com.

Ashland Culinary Festival, Nov. 3-6, Ashland. ashlandchamber.com.

Mckenzie Cider & Craft Beer Festival, Nov. 4-5, Springfield. mccbf.com.

Stormy Weather Arts Festival, Nov. 4-6, Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org.

Huntington Highland Games, Nov. 5, Huntington. visithuntingtonor.org.

Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival, Nov. 10-15, Portland. nwfilm.org.

Seaside Downtown Fall Wine Walk, Nov. 12, Seaside. seasidedowntown.com.

Portland Latin American Film Fest, Nov. 19, Portland. hollywoodtheatre.org.

Jingle Through Joseph, Nov. 25-26, Joseph. snowmobilewallowacounty.com.

Festival of Trees, Dec. 1-3, Baker City. 800-523-1235.

Reel Music Festival, Jan. 13-Feb. 5, Portland. nwfilm.org.

Oregon Truffle Festival, Jan. 20-29, Eugene. oregontrufflefestival.com.

PDX Motorcycle Film Festival, Jan. 27-28, Portland. pdxmotorcyclefilms.com.

Portland International Film Festival, Feb. 9-26, Portland. nwfilm.org.

Oregon Asian Celebration, Feb. 18-19, Eugene. asiancelebration.org.

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, Feb. 23-26, Newport. seafoodandwine.com.

Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, Feb. 24-27, Cannon Beach. cannonbeachyogafestival.com.

POWFest, March 2-5, Portland. powfest.com.

Idaho

New Year’s Eve Idaho Potato Drop, Dec. 31, Boise. idahopotatodrop.com.

British Columbia

Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival, Nov. 4, Coquitlam. coquitlambeerfestival.com.

Vancouver Tea Festival, Nov. 5, Vancouver. vancouverteafestival.ca.

Celebrate Craft Beer, Nov. 5, Vancouver. craftcouncilbc.ca.

Cornucopia Food + Drink Festival, Nov. 10—20, Whistler. whistlercornucopia.com.

All I Want For Christmas Market & Mini Food Truck Festival, Nov. 12, Langley. encompass-supports.com.

Hyde Creek Salmon Festival, Nov. 13, Port Coquitlam. hydecreek.org.

Rossland Mountain Film Festival, Nov. 16-20. British Columbia. rosslandfilmfest.wordpress.com.

Clayoquot Oyster Festival, Nov. 17-19, Tofino. oystergala.com.

Vancouver Chamber Choir — Festiva! — Choirs in Concert, Nov. 19, Vancouver. vancouverchamberchoir.com.

Out of Hand Artisan Fair, Nov. 25-27, Victoria. outofhand.ca.

Vancouver Christmas Market, Nov. 26-Dec. 30, Vancouver. vancouverchristmasmarket.com.

Light Up Kitimat, Nov. 27. Kitimat. 800-664-6554 or facebook.com/tourismkitimat.

Whistler Film Festival, Nov. 30-Dec. 4, Whistler. whistlerfilmfestival.com.

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 2, Vancouver. childrensfestival.ca.

Winterfest, Dec. 2-3, Prince Rupert. prspecialevents.com.

BC Wildlights 2017, Dec. 9-Jan. 2, Kamloops. 877-302-7878.

WinterJAM Festival, Jan. 15-31, Courtenay. discovercomoxvalley.com/winterjam.

Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, Jan. 22-29, Whistler. whistler.com.

Tofino Wedding Fair, Jan. 28, Tofino. tourismtofino.com.

World Ski & Snowboard Festival, April 7-16, Whistler. whistler.com.

East Kootenay Distillery Festival, April 22, Fairmont Hot Springs. fairmonthotsprings.com.

Tourist info

Washington, 800-544-1800 or experiencewa.com

Oregon, 800-547-7842 or traveloregon.com

Idaho, 800-847-4843 or visitidaho.org

B.C., 800-435-5622 or hellobc.com

