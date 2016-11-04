A regional roundup of festivals and celebrations in coming days and months.
Events beyond Seattle
Washington
Wild Mushroom Celebration, through Nov. 15, Long Beach. funbeach.com.
Newport Ski and Snowboard Swap, Nov. 11-12, Bellevue. newportskiswap.com.
The Great Craft Beer Taste Off — World Tour, Nov. 12, Vancouver. thecraftwinefest.com.
Tri-Cities Wine Festival, Nov. 12, Tri-Cities. tricitieswinesociety.com.
Snow Fest, Nov. 19, Leavenworth. bavarianboondockers.com/events.
Fall Barrel Tasting, Nov. 25-27, Lake Chelan. lakechelanwinevalley.com.
Lopez Village Holiday Lighting & Gathering, Nov. 25, Lopez Village Park. lopezisland.com.
Island Lights Festival, Dec. 2, Friday Harbor. sanjuanisland.org.
Eastsound Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting, Dec. 2, Eastsound. orcasislandchamber.com.
Selkie Splash, Jan. 1, Union. alderbrookresort.com.
Lake Chelan Winterfest, Jan. 13-22, Lake Chelan. lakechelan.com.
Washington State Capitol Tours, daily, Olympia. 360-586-8687 or des.wa.gov.
Oregon
Ashland Culinary Festival, Nov. 3-6, Ashland. ashlandchamber.com.
Stormy Weather Arts Festival, Nov. 4-6, Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org.
Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival, Nov. 10-15, Portland. nwfilm.org.
Seaside Downtown Fall Wine Walk, Nov. 12, Seaside. seasidedowntown.com.
Portland Latin American Film Fest, Nov. 19, Portland. hollywoodtheatre.org.
Jingle Through Joseph, Nov. 25-26, Joseph. snowmobilewallowacounty.com.
Festival of Trees, Dec. 1-3, Baker City. 800-523-1235.
Reel Music Festival, Jan. 13-Feb. 5, Portland. nwfilm.org.
Oregon Truffle Festival, Jan. 20-29, Eugene. oregontrufflefestival.com.
PDX Motorcycle Film Festival, Jan. 27-28, Portland. pdxmotorcyclefilms.com.
Portland International Film Festival, Feb. 9-26, Portland. nwfilm.org.
Oregon Asian Celebration, Feb. 18-19, Eugene. asiancelebration.org.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, Feb. 23-26, Newport. seafoodandwine.com.
Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, Feb. 24-27, Cannon Beach. cannonbeachyogafestival.com.
POWFest, March 2-5, Portland. powfest.com.
Ashland Independent Film Festival, April 6-10, Ashland. ashlandfilm.org.
Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival, May 18-21, Portland. queerdocfest.org.
Clamboree and Glass Art Festival, June 24-25, Coos Bay. 541-217-8774.
Idaho
New Year’s Eve Idaho Potato Drop, Dec. 31, Boise. idahopotatodrop.com.
British Columbia
Cornucopia Food + Drink Festival, Nov. 10—20, Whistler. whistlercornucopia.com.
All I Want For Christmas Market & Mini Food Truck Festival, Nov. 12, Langley. encompass-supports.com.
Hyde Creek Salmon Festival, Nov. 13, Port Coquitlam. hydecreek.org.
Rossland Mountain Film Festival, Nov. 16-20. British Columbia. rosslandfilmfest.wordpress.com.
Clayoquot Oyster Festival, Nov. 17-19, Tofino. oystergala.com.
Vancouver Chamber Choir — Festiva! — Choirs in Concert, Nov. 19, Vancouver. vancouverchamberchoir.com.
Out of Hand Artisan Fair, Nov. 25-27, Victoria. outofhand.ca.
Vancouver Christmas Market, Nov. 26-Dec. 30, Vancouver. vancouverchristmasmarket.com.
Light Up Kitimat, Nov. 27. Kitimat. 800-664-6554 or facebook.com/tourismkitimat.
Whistler Film Festival, Nov. 30-Dec. 4, Whistler. whistlerfilmfestival.com.
Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 2, Vancouver. childrensfestival.ca.
Winterfest, Dec. 2-3, Prince Rupert. prspecialevents.com.
BC Wildlights 2017, Dec. 9-Jan. 2, Kamloops. 877-302-7878.
WinterJAM Festival, Jan. 15-31, Courtenay. discovercomoxvalley.com/winterjam.
Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, Jan. 22-29, Whistler. whistler.com.
Tofino Wedding Fair, Jan. 28, Tofino. tourismtofino.com.
World Ski & Snowboard Festival, April 7-16, Whistler. whistler.com.
East Kootenay Distillery Festival, April 22, Fairmont Hot Springs. fairmonthotsprings.com.
Tourist info
Washington, 800-544-1800 or experiencewa.com
Oregon, 800-547-7842 or traveloregon.com
Idaho, 800-847-4843 or visitidaho.org
B.C., 800-435-5622 or hellobc.com
