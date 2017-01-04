A regional roundup of festivals and celebrations in coming days and months.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Events beyond Seattle

Washington

Lake Chelan Winterfest, Jan. 13-22, Lake Chelan. lakechelan.com.

Leavenworth Bavarian Ice Festival, Jan. 15, Leavenworth. leavenworth.org.

Elma Chamber Winter Wine Festival, Jan. 21, Elma. ghcfairgrounds.com.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Strange Brewfest 2017, Jan. 27-28, Port Townsend. strangebrewfestpt.com.

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, Jan. 27-28, Leavenworth. winter.timbermusicfest.com.

Enumclaw Wine & Chocolate Festival, Feb. 3-4, Enumclaw. cityofenumclaw.net.

Penn Cove Musselfest, March 4-5, Coupeville. thepenncovemusselsfestival.com.

Bloomsday, May 7, Spokane. bloomsday.org.

Spokane Lilac Festival, May 14-20, Spokane. spokanelilacfestival.org.

Spokane Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival, June 10, Spokane. outspokane.org.

Hoopfest, June 24-25, Spokane. spokanehoopfest.net.

Washington State Capitol Tours, daily, Olympia. 360-586-8687 or des.wa.gov.

Oregon

Reel Music Festival, Jan. 13-Feb. 5, Portland. nwfilm.org/festivals/reel-music-festival/

Oregon Truffle Festival, Jan. 20-29, Eugene. oregontrufflefestival.com

PDX Motorcycle Film Festival, Jan. 27-28, Portland. pdxmotorcyclefilms.com

Portland International Film Festival, Feb. 9-26, Portland. nwfilm.org/festivals/piff40/

Oregon Asian Celebration, Feb. 18-19, Eugene. asiancelebration.org

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, Feb. 23-26, Newport. seafoodandwine.com

Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, Feb. 24-27, Cannon Beach. cannonbeachyogafestival.com

POWFest, March 2-5, Portland. powfest.com

Anthony Lakes Snow Blast Celebration and Fireworks, March 4, North Powder. anthonylakes.com.

Florence Fest 2017, March 31-April 1, Florence. eugenecascadescoast.org

Ashland Independent Film Festival, April 6-10, Ashland. ashlandfilm.org

Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, April 28-30, Astoria. astoriacrabfest.com.

Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival, May 18-21, Portland. queerdocfest.org

Mount Pisgah Wildflower & Music Festival, May 21, Eugene. mountpisgaharboretum.com.

Clamboree and Glass Art Festival, June 24-25, Coos Bay. 541-217-8774.

Chief Joseph Days, July 25-30, Joseph. chiefjosephdays.com/rodeo/

Blackberry Jam Festival, July 28-30, Lowell. blackberryjamfestival.com

Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12-13, Charleston. oregonsadventurecoast.com

Idaho

Idaho Laugh Fest, Jan. 12, Boise. idaholaughfest.com

McCall Winter Carnival, Jan. 27-Feb. 5, McCall. mccallchamber.org.

Fire and Cie Winterfest, Feb. 3-5, Lava Hot Springs. fireice.lavahotsprings.org.

Boise Firkin Frolic, Feb. 9, Boise. boisefirkinfrolic.org

Treefort Music Festival, March 22-26, Boise. treefortmusicfest.com.

Boise Art Museum’s Art in the Park, Sept. 8-10. Boise. boiseartmuseum.org

British Columbia

WinterJAM Festival, Jan. 15-31, Courtenay. discovercomoxvalley.com/winterjam

Winterfest, Jan. 20-22, Pemberton. pembertonwinterfest.com

Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, Jan. 22-29, Whistler. whistler.com/events/winterpride/

Tofino Wedding Fair, Jan. 28, Tofino. tourismtofino.com

The Victoria Yoga Conference, Feb. 10-13, Victoria. victoriayogaconference.com

World Ski & Snowboard Festival, April 7-16, Whistler. whistler.com

Fest of Ale Penticton, April 7-8, Penticton. festofale.ca

Whistler Cup, April 13-16, Whistler. wmsc.info/whistler-cup

East Kootenay Distillery Festival, April 22, Fairmont Hot Springs. fairmonthotsprings.com

5K Foam Fest, June 17, Sun Peaks Resort. 5kfoamfest.ca

Tourist info

Washington, 800-544-1800 or experiencewa.com

Oregon, 800-547-7842 or traveloregon.com

Idaho, 800-847-4843 or visitidaho.org

B.C., 800-435-5622 or hellobc.com

Send listings at least a month in advance to travelcalendar@seattletimes.com or to Jeff Albertson, The Seattle Times, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.