A regional roundup of festivals and celebrations in coming days and months.
Events beyond Seattle
Washington
Lake Chelan Winterfest, Jan. 13-22, Lake Chelan. lakechelan.com.
Leavenworth Bavarian Ice Festival, Jan. 15, Leavenworth. leavenworth.org.
Elma Chamber Winter Wine Festival, Jan. 21, Elma. ghcfairgrounds.com.
Strange Brewfest 2017, Jan. 27-28, Port Townsend. strangebrewfestpt.com.
Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, Jan. 27-28, Leavenworth. winter.timbermusicfest.com.
Enumclaw Wine & Chocolate Festival, Feb. 3-4, Enumclaw. cityofenumclaw.net.
Penn Cove Musselfest, March 4-5, Coupeville. thepenncovemusselsfestival.com.
Bloomsday, May 7, Spokane. bloomsday.org.
Spokane Lilac Festival, May 14-20, Spokane. spokanelilacfestival.org.
Spokane Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival, June 10, Spokane. outspokane.org.
Hoopfest, June 24-25, Spokane. spokanehoopfest.net.
Washington State Capitol Tours, daily, Olympia. 360-586-8687 or des.wa.gov.
Oregon
Reel Music Festival, Jan. 13-Feb. 5, Portland. nwfilm.org/festivals/reel-music-festival/
Oregon Truffle Festival, Jan. 20-29, Eugene. oregontrufflefestival.com
PDX Motorcycle Film Festival, Jan. 27-28, Portland. pdxmotorcyclefilms.com
Portland International Film Festival, Feb. 9-26, Portland. nwfilm.org/festivals/piff40/
Oregon Asian Celebration, Feb. 18-19, Eugene. asiancelebration.org
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, Feb. 23-26, Newport. seafoodandwine.com
Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, Feb. 24-27, Cannon Beach. cannonbeachyogafestival.com
POWFest, March 2-5, Portland. powfest.com
Anthony Lakes Snow Blast Celebration and Fireworks, March 4, North Powder. anthonylakes.com.
Florence Fest 2017, March 31-April 1, Florence. eugenecascadescoast.org
Ashland Independent Film Festival, April 6-10, Ashland. ashlandfilm.org
Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, April 28-30, Astoria. astoriacrabfest.com.
Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival, May 18-21, Portland. queerdocfest.org
Mount Pisgah Wildflower & Music Festival, May 21, Eugene. mountpisgaharboretum.com.
Clamboree and Glass Art Festival, June 24-25, Coos Bay. 541-217-8774.
Chief Joseph Days, July 25-30, Joseph. chiefjosephdays.com/rodeo/
Blackberry Jam Festival, July 28-30, Lowell. blackberryjamfestival.com
Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12-13, Charleston. oregonsadventurecoast.com
Idaho
Idaho Laugh Fest, Jan. 12, Boise. idaholaughfest.com
McCall Winter Carnival, Jan. 27-Feb. 5, McCall. mccallchamber.org.
Fire and Cie Winterfest, Feb. 3-5, Lava Hot Springs. fireice.lavahotsprings.org.
Boise Firkin Frolic, Feb. 9, Boise. boisefirkinfrolic.org
Treefort Music Festival, March 22-26, Boise. treefortmusicfest.com.
Boise Art Museum’s Art in the Park, Sept. 8-10. Boise. boiseartmuseum.org
British Columbia
WinterJAM Festival, Jan. 15-31, Courtenay. discovercomoxvalley.com/winterjam
Winterfest, Jan. 20-22, Pemberton. pembertonwinterfest.com
Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, Jan. 22-29, Whistler. whistler.com/events/winterpride/
Tofino Wedding Fair, Jan. 28, Tofino. tourismtofino.com
The Victoria Yoga Conference, Feb. 10-13, Victoria. victoriayogaconference.com
World Ski & Snowboard Festival, April 7-16, Whistler. whistler.com
Fest of Ale Penticton, April 7-8, Penticton. festofale.ca
Whistler Cup, April 13-16, Whistler. wmsc.info/whistler-cup
East Kootenay Distillery Festival, April 22, Fairmont Hot Springs. fairmonthotsprings.com
5K Foam Fest, June 17, Sun Peaks Resort. 5kfoamfest.ca
Tourist info
Washington, 800-544-1800 or experiencewa.com
Oregon, 800-547-7842 or traveloregon.com
Idaho, 800-847-4843 or visitidaho.org
B.C., 800-435-5622 or hellobc.com
