A regional roundup of festivals and celebrations in coming days and months.

By
The Seattle Times

Events beyond Seattle

Washington

Lake Chelan Winterfest, through Jan. 22, Lake Chelan. lakechelan.com.

Strange Brewfest 2017, Jan. 27-28, Port Townsend. strangebrewfestpt.com.

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, Jan. 27-28, Leavenworth. winter.timbermusicfest.com.

Enumclaw Wine & Chocolate Festival, Feb. 3-4, Enumclaw. cityofenumclaw.net.

Penn Cove Musselfest, March 4-5, Coupeville. thepenncovemusselsfestival.com.

Bloomsday, May 7, Spokane. bloomsday.org.

Spokane Lilac Festival, May 14-20, Spokane. spokanelilacfestival.org.

Artfest, June 2-4, Spokane. northwestmuseum.org.

Spokane Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival, June 10, Spokane. outspokane.org.

Hoopfest, June 24-25, Spokane. spokanehoopfest.net.

Kitsap Peninsula National Water Trail Festival, June 24-25, Silverdale. watertrailsfestival.com.

Bluewaters Bluegrass Festival, Aug. 11-13, Medical Lake. bluewatersbluegrass.org.

Washington State Capitol Tours, daily, Olympia. 360-586-8687 or des.wa.gov.

Oregon

Reel Music Festival, through Feb. 5, Portland. nwfilm.org/festivals/reel-music-festival.

Oregon Truffle Festival, through Jan. 29, Eugene. oregontrufflefestival.com.

PDX Motorcycle Film Festival, Jan. 27-28, Portland. pdxmotorcyclefilms.com.

Portland International Film Festival, Feb. 9-26, Portland. nwfilm.org/festivals/piff40/.

Oregon Asian Celebration, Feb. 18-19, Eugene. asiancelebration.org.

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, Feb. 23-26, Newport. seafoodandwine.com.

Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, Feb. 24-27, Cannon Beach. cannonbeachyogafestival.com.

POWFest, March 2-5, Portland. powfest.com.

Anthony Lakes Snow Blast Celebration and Fireworks, March 4, North Powder. anthonylakes.com.

Florence Fest 2017, March 31-April 1, Florence. eugenecascadescoast.org.

Ashland Independent Film Festival, April 6-10, Ashland. ashlandfilm.org.

Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, April 28-30, Astoria. astoriacrabfest.com.

Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival, May 18-21, Portland. queerdocfest.org.

Mount Pisgah Wildflower & Music Festival, May 21, Eugene. mountpisgaharboretum.com.

Clamboree and Glass Art Festival, June 24-25, Coos Bay. 541-217-8774.

Chief Joseph Days, July 25-30, Joseph. chiefjosephdays.com/rodeo/.

Blackberry Jam Festival, July 28-30, Lowell. blackberryjamfestival.com.

Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12-13, Charleston. oregonsadventurecoast.com.

Idaho

McCall Winter Carnival, Jan. 27-Feb. 5, McCall. mccallchamber.org.

Fire and Cie Winterfest, Feb. 3-5, Lava Hot Springs. fireice.lavahotsprings.org.

Boise Firkin Frolic, Feb. 9, Boise. boisefirkinfrolic.org.

Treefort Music Festival, March 22-26, Boise. treefortmusicfest.com.

Caldwell Night Rodeo, Aug. 15-19, Caldwell. caldwellnightrodeo.com.

Boise Art Museum’s Art in the Park, Sept. 8-10. Boise. boiseartmuseum.org.

British Columbia

WinterJAM Festival, through Jan. 31, Courtenay. discovercomoxvalley.com/winterjam.

Winterfest, through Jan. 22, Pemberton. pembertonwinterfest.com

Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, Jan. 22-29, Whistler. whistler.com/events/winterpride/.

Tofino Wedding Fair, Jan. 28, Tofino. tourismtofino.com.

The Victoria Yoga Conference, Feb. 10-13, Victoria. victoriayogaconference.com.

World Ski & Snowboard Festival, April 7-16, Whistler. whistler.com.

Fest of Ale Penticton, April 7-8, Penticton. festofale.ca.

Whistler Cup, April 13-16, Whistler. wmsc.info/whistler-cup.

East Kootenay Distillery Festival, April 22, Fairmont Hot Springs. fairmonthotsprings.com.

GO Fest — Whistler’s Great Outdoors Festival, May 19-22, Whistler. whistler.com.

5K Foam Fest, June 17, Sun Peaks Resort. 5kfoamfest.ca.

East Kootenay Wine Festival, Nov. 4, fairmonthotsprings.com.

Tourist info

Washington, 800-544-1800 or experiencewa.com

Oregon, 800-547-7842 or traveloregon.com

Idaho, 800-847-4843 or visitidaho.org

B.C., 800-435-5622 or hellobc.com

Send listings at least a month in advance to travelcalendar@seattletimes.com or to Jeff Albertson, The Seattle Times, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.