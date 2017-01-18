A regional roundup of festivals and celebrations in coming days and months.
Events beyond Seattle
Washington
Lake Chelan Winterfest, through Jan. 22, Lake Chelan. lakechelan.com.
Strange Brewfest 2017, Jan. 27-28, Port Townsend. strangebrewfestpt.com.
Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, Jan. 27-28, Leavenworth. winter.timbermusicfest.com.
Enumclaw Wine & Chocolate Festival, Feb. 3-4, Enumclaw. cityofenumclaw.net.
Penn Cove Musselfest, March 4-5, Coupeville. thepenncovemusselsfestival.com.
Bloomsday, May 7, Spokane. bloomsday.org.
Spokane Lilac Festival, May 14-20, Spokane. spokanelilacfestival.org.
Artfest, June 2-4, Spokane. northwestmuseum.org.
Spokane Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival, June 10, Spokane. outspokane.org.
Hoopfest, June 24-25, Spokane. spokanehoopfest.net.
Kitsap Peninsula National Water Trail Festival, June 24-25, Silverdale. watertrailsfestival.com.
Bluewaters Bluegrass Festival, Aug. 11-13, Medical Lake. bluewatersbluegrass.org.
Washington State Capitol Tours, daily, Olympia. 360-586-8687 or des.wa.gov.
Oregon
Reel Music Festival, through Feb. 5, Portland. nwfilm.org/festivals/reel-music-festival.
Oregon Truffle Festival, through Jan. 29, Eugene. oregontrufflefestival.com.
PDX Motorcycle Film Festival, Jan. 27-28, Portland. pdxmotorcyclefilms.com.
Portland International Film Festival, Feb. 9-26, Portland. nwfilm.org/festivals/piff40/.
Oregon Asian Celebration, Feb. 18-19, Eugene. asiancelebration.org.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, Feb. 23-26, Newport. seafoodandwine.com.
Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, Feb. 24-27, Cannon Beach. cannonbeachyogafestival.com.
POWFest, March 2-5, Portland. powfest.com.
Anthony Lakes Snow Blast Celebration and Fireworks, March 4, North Powder. anthonylakes.com.
Florence Fest 2017, March 31-April 1, Florence. eugenecascadescoast.org.
Ashland Independent Film Festival, April 6-10, Ashland. ashlandfilm.org.
Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, April 28-30, Astoria. astoriacrabfest.com.
Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival, May 18-21, Portland. queerdocfest.org.
Mount Pisgah Wildflower & Music Festival, May 21, Eugene. mountpisgaharboretum.com.
Clamboree and Glass Art Festival, June 24-25, Coos Bay. 541-217-8774.
Chief Joseph Days, July 25-30, Joseph. chiefjosephdays.com/rodeo/.
Blackberry Jam Festival, July 28-30, Lowell. blackberryjamfestival.com.
Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12-13, Charleston. oregonsadventurecoast.com.
Idaho
McCall Winter Carnival, Jan. 27-Feb. 5, McCall. mccallchamber.org.
Fire and Cie Winterfest, Feb. 3-5, Lava Hot Springs. fireice.lavahotsprings.org.
Boise Firkin Frolic, Feb. 9, Boise. boisefirkinfrolic.org.
Treefort Music Festival, March 22-26, Boise. treefortmusicfest.com.
Caldwell Night Rodeo, Aug. 15-19, Caldwell. caldwellnightrodeo.com.
Boise Art Museum’s Art in the Park, Sept. 8-10. Boise. boiseartmuseum.org.
British Columbia
WinterJAM Festival, through Jan. 31, Courtenay. discovercomoxvalley.com/winterjam.
Winterfest, through Jan. 22, Pemberton. pembertonwinterfest.com
Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, Jan. 22-29, Whistler. whistler.com/events/winterpride/.
Tofino Wedding Fair, Jan. 28, Tofino. tourismtofino.com.
The Victoria Yoga Conference, Feb. 10-13, Victoria. victoriayogaconference.com.
World Ski & Snowboard Festival, April 7-16, Whistler. whistler.com.
Fest of Ale Penticton, April 7-8, Penticton. festofale.ca.
Whistler Cup, April 13-16, Whistler. wmsc.info/whistler-cup.
East Kootenay Distillery Festival, April 22, Fairmont Hot Springs. fairmonthotsprings.com.
GO Fest — Whistler’s Great Outdoors Festival, May 19-22, Whistler. whistler.com.
5K Foam Fest, June 17, Sun Peaks Resort. 5kfoamfest.ca.
East Kootenay Wine Festival, Nov. 4, fairmonthotsprings.com.
Tourist info
Washington, 800-544-1800 or experiencewa.com
Oregon, 800-547-7842 or traveloregon.com
Idaho, 800-847-4843 or visitidaho.org
B.C., 800-435-5622 or hellobc.com
