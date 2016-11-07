Cheap fuel, Brexit, world tumult combine to lower prices
There are cheap deals to be had on airfare to Europe in coming months, and with the British pound tanking after the Brexit vote, combined with a favorable exchange rate on the euro, it’s a bargain time to go.
I just booked an April trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, for me, my wife and our adult daughter, and I found round-trip airfare from Seattle to Glasgow (with a one-hour train connection to Edinburgh) for $563 on Icelandair. And we snagged a top-reviewed two-bedroom apartment in Edinburgh’s Old Town, equidistant from the castle and the palace, for 70 pounds a night. When the British pound used to equal $2 U.S., that still would have been a bargain for a European capital. With the current exchange rate of $1.25 U.S. to the pound, it’s a great deal, at about $87 a night for a flat with full kitchen, washing machine, etc.
The euro exchange rate is also favorable for American travelers, at about $1.10 U.S. to the euro.
I had this email a few days ago from a Seattle reader: “My wife and I just booked a round trip flight to Amsterdam from Seattle (3/28/17 to 5/3/17) on Delta for about $550 each person round trip. I checked and they have a similar fare to London from Seattle. I also checked Lufthansa and they had even cheaper fares Seattle to Frankfurt. I’ve never seen fares this cheap since the ’70s or ’80s.”
The explanation: Cheap fuel prices, general tumult in many parts of the world, and the growth of discount airlines such as Norwegian Air have combined to bring airfares down. Find more details in this recent New York Times analysis. Look for more tips in this Seattle Times article on finding cheap airfares from Seattle.
