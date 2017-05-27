Officials say a massive landslide in Big Sur could keep a portion of California’s iconic coastal highway closed for a year and cost millions of dollars to fix.
The East Bay Times quotes state officials Friday saying the landslide was still moving, a week after more than a million tons of dirt and rock tumbled down a hillside along Highway 1.
Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers says the agency might be able to construct a one-lane road, but “it may take up to a year before it is fully open.”
Last weekend’s landslide created a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt along the narrow, winding road. It is covering up about a quarter-mile stretch of Highway 1 in an area called Mud Creek.