Hoping to take the train south from Seattle? Right now, you just can’t get there from here.

Amtrak suspended its Amtrak Cascades train service between Seattle and Portland early Friday due to a landslide on the tracks. BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium on their use, suspending rail traffic on the route through Saturday, May 6.

In an email alert, Amtrak said it is seeking alternate transportation for ticketed passengers. Normal rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland to Eugene, Ore.

In addition, a service cancellation of the Coast Starlight train between Seattle and Los Angeles is expected to continue through mid-May because of bridge damage that occurred as a result of a freight train derailment near Redding, California, on April 25. The Coast Starlight is operating according to its normal schedule between Los Angeles and Sacramento only.

Passengers with travel plans can confirm their train’s status, change their plans or review refund information using a range of tools – including Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Service alerts, passenger notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.