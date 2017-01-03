Here are places you can visit from the Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone motion picture.

Whether you’re swooning over Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling or marveling over just how great Los Angeles looks on the silver screen, there’s little doubt that the new “La La Land” has put L.A. in the romantic spotlight. Sadly, you can’t ride the city’s funicular — Stone and Gosling’s characters got special access to Angels Flight, which closed in 2013 — but here are five other cinematic hot spots you can visit, straight from this Golden Globe-nominated movie. Find more details at www.discoverlosangeles.com.

• Griffith Observatory: The movie’s stars dance into the stratosphere at this gorgeous observatory and planetarium. Admission is free, planetarium tickets are $3-$7.

• Griffith Park: Hum “A Lovely Night” as you stroll this 4,300-acre park with spectacular views.

• Lighthouse Cafe: Gosling’s piano-playing character frequents this 67-year-old Hermosa Beach jazz club.

• Hermosa Pier: A perfect spot to watch the sun set. Channel your inner Gosling and sing a little “City of Stars.”

• Grand Central Market: This century-old market in Los Angeles’ arts district bustles these days with hip, irresistible market stalls, including Belcampo Meat Company and the irresistible Eggslut.