LifeTravel Geography quiz: Which is larger, India or Australia? Originally published October 8, 2016 at 10:00 am By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Test your geography smarts with this quiz: Q: Which has a larger land mass, India (pop. 1.1 billion) or Australia (pop. 20.3 million)? A: Australia, with 2.97 million square miles, has more than double India's 1.27 million square miles. Source: National Geographic
