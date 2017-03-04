LifeTravel Geography quiz: What Caribbean island nation is closest to Mexico’s Yucatán? Originally published March 4, 2017 at 6:00 am Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Test your geography smarts with this quiz: Q: What Caribbean island nation is closest to the Yucatán Peninsula? A: Cuba (about 125 miles away) Seattle Times Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryEU lawmakers come out against visa-free travel for Americans
