LifeTravel Geography quiz: Is Peru's highest peak higher than Denali? Originally published October 1, 2016 at 6:00 am By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Test your geography smarts with this quiz: True or false: Peru's highest point is higher than the highest peak in North America. A: True. Peru's Huascarán peak is 22,205 feet. Alaska's Denali, the highest peak in North America, is 20,310 feet.
