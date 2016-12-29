How well do you know our world? Take our annual year-end geography quiz to find out.

The first day of a new year is always full of promise and anticipation. For avid travelers, it can be a day to chat with friends and family about your next adventure.

But if there’s no Myanmar, Tuscany, New Orleans or other exciting travel destination in your 2017 plans, it can also be a day to be inspired by the annual Seattle Times geography quiz.

So, frequent fliers: Adjust your seat back and get comfortable. Your tray table can be up or down, we don’t care. Resist the urge to Google answers. And let the puzzling begin.