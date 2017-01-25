Ted Forman, of Mukilteo, shot a photo of a lone, probably very chilly, ice climber at Franklin Falls.
Photographer: Ted Forman, Mukilteo
Photo taken: Franklin Falls
Photographer’s description: “I took this photo of a lone ice climber scaling the frozen walls surrounding Franklin Falls. Recent cold weather has created an icy wonderland that is a wonder to behold. Taken with a Canon EOS 70D.”
Katie’s critique: “I love seeing all the beautiful photos from those venturing to Franklin Falls. Great job by the photographer to use the rule-of-thirds but get wide enough to show the grand scale of the ice and still be able to make out the climber. I only wish the climber was looking up so his or her head is separated from his or her arm. Great capture either way.”
